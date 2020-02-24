Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its position in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Polaris Industries were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,092,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PII shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Polaris Industries from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush lowered Polaris Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Polaris Industries from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.23.

Shares of Polaris Industries stock traded down $4.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.69. 23,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,012. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.05 and a 52-week high of $104.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.65 and a 200-day moving average of $92.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.04. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from Polaris Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.61%.

In other news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $743,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,776.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Annette K. Clayton sold 38,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $3,646,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

