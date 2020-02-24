Polis Price Tops $0.78 on Major Exchanges (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 24th. In the last week, Polis has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. Polis has a market capitalization of $7.49 million and approximately $12,847.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00008092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, STEX and SouthXchange.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000031 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Polis Profile

Polis (CRYPTO:POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,632,439 coins and its circulating supply is 9,632,451 coins. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org. Polis’ official website is polispay.org.

Polis Coin Trading

Polis can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

