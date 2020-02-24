Polymath (POLY) Market Capitalization Tops $12.39 Million

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 24th. Polymath has a market capitalization of $12.39 million and $6.19 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Polymath has traded 23.7% lower against the US dollar. One Polymath token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0254 or 0.00000265 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin, UEX and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.81 or 0.00770396 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009947 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006842 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00027596 BTC.

About Polymath

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 488,175,816 tokens. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network.

Polymath Token Trading

Polymath can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Kyber Network, Binance, Bittrex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), UEX, LATOKEN, IDEX, Kucoin, Bitbns, Koinex, DDEX, Huobi and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

