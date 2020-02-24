PotCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $2.58 Million (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.58 million and $6,546.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, Tux Exchange and Bleutrade.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,614.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.93 or 0.02737104 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $371.74 or 0.03869877 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.70 or 0.00777604 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.90 or 0.00821056 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00096394 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009897 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00029933 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.83 or 0.00622820 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 223,324,455 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

PotCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Tux Exchange, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Bleutrade, Trade By Trade and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

