PQ Group’s (PQG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $21.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of PQ Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PQ Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of PQ Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PQ Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on shares of PQ Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Shares of NYSE PQG opened at $15.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.25. PQ Group has a 52-week low of $13.18 and a 52-week high of $17.26.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $352.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.32 million. PQ Group had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PQ Group will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in PQ Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in PQ Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in PQ Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in PQ Group by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in PQ Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PQ Group

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

