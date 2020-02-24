Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) Getting Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

News articles about Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) have trended positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Prada earned a news impact score of 2.62 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PRDSF opened at $3.56 on Monday. Prada has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $4.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.35.

Prada Company Profile

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, Car Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi brands.

