PRADA S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Given News Impact Score of 2.62

Press coverage about PRADA S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) has been trending positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. PRADA S P A/ADR earned a coverage optimism score of 2.62 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of PRADA S P A/ADR from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. PRADA S P A/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS PRDSY opened at $7.16 on Monday. PRADA S P A/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $5.38 and a fifty-two week high of $8.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.74.

About PRADA S P A/ADR

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, sells, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, Car Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi brands.

