Primecoin Price Tops $0.0342 (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 24th. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0342 or 0.00000356 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BX Thailand, Poloniex, Bittylicious and Bleutrade. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded down 2% against the dollar. Primecoin has a total market cap of $1.05 million and $5,845.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 500.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Primecoin

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 30,813,775 coins. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Primecoin Coin Trading

Primecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bittylicious, Cryptopia, CoinEgg, Bleutrade, BX Thailand and Trade By Trade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

