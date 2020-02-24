Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,350 Shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ORIX were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in ORIX in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ORIX by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of ORIX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in ORIX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in ORIX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Get ORIX alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on IX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine downgraded ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ORIX in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of IX traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.67. 42,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,495. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.02. The company has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. ORIX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.58 and a 12 month high of $89.21.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.6088 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. ORIX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 224.56%.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX).

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.