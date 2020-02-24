Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,511 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 41.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE traded down $3.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $273.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,272,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,010. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $186.06 and a 12-month high of $283.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $260.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.70. The stock has a market cap of $135.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.74%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.40.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $9,157,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,377 shares in the company, valued at $17,620,069.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total transaction of $2,343,900.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,135 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,906. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.