Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 97,246 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $323,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 7,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period.

Shares of GLD traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $156.12. The stock had a trading volume of 26,969,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,253,585. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $119.54 and a 52-week high of $158.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.64 and its 200 day moving average is $142.42.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

