Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,021 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 36,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $1.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.74. The stock had a trading volume of 6,230,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,789,409. Mondelez International Inc has a 12-month low of $46.37 and a 12-month high of $59.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.47.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

