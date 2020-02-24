Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Buys 3,133 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 45.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MPC traded down $3.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,315,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,609,458. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.83 and a 200 day moving average of $57.87. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $69.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $31.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 46.96%.

MPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.36.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

