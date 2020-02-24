Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Buys 4,220 Shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,520 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the quarter. Total accounts for 0.9% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Total in the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Total by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 7,515 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of Total by 388.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 48,209 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 38,339 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Total by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Total by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 19,281 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 5.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TOT traded down $2.46 on Monday, reaching $45.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,125,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $128.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.92. Total SA has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $58.82.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. Total had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $49.28 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Total SA will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.606 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Total’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

In other news, major shareholder S.A. Total sold 400,408 shares of Total stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $3,363,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,152,078 shares of company stock worth $18,533,004.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TOT shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

