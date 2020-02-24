Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Buys 4,387 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 188.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 904.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $5,770,602.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,574,156.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Citigroup downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.28.

Medtronic stock traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $111.35. 5,334,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,671,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.75. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $82.77 and a one year high of $122.15. The stock has a market cap of $151.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.91.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

