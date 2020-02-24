Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) by 45.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,116 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBDO. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 83,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 108,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 11,810 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 18,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

IBDO stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.84. The company had a trading volume of 153,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,073. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.59. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.56 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

