Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 44.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,814 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,602,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $288,684,000 after purchasing an additional 95,549 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Watsco by 262.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,562,000 after acquiring an additional 79,488 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 118,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,391,000 after acquiring an additional 47,277 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 14.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 305,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,710,000 after acquiring an additional 37,585 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Watsco by 44.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,628,000 after acquiring an additional 26,557 shares during the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WSO traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $165.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,384. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.06. Watsco Inc has a twelve month low of $136.45 and a twelve month high of $183.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Watsco Inc will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 98.46%.

WSO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens lowered their target price on Watsco from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their price target on Watsco from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.83.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

