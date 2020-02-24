Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in Honeywell International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Honeywell International by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,081 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

NYSE:HON traded down $4.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $175.27. 3,202,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,590,804. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.38 and a 1 year high of $184.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

