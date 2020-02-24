Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $1.36 Million Stake in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 383.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Packaging Corp Of America news, Director Robert C. Lyons acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.88 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at $887,808.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

PKG traded down $3.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,241,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,703. Packaging Corp Of America has a 12-month low of $87.85 and a 12-month high of $114.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 24.89%. Packaging Corp Of America’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Packaging Corp Of America will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PKG. Vertical Research cut Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Packaging Corp Of America from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.64.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

