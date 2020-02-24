Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $1.38 Million Stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vail Resorts by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,971,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,492,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,487,000. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MTN shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Vail Resorts from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.66.

In related news, EVP David T. Shapiro sold 1,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $447,942.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,829 shares in the company, valued at $680,940.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MTN traded down $9.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $242.21. 347,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,252. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.55 and a 52-week high of $255.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.69.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.00) by $0.36. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $267.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.66) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.