Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,654 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,104 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Barometer Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 462,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,836,000 after purchasing an additional 155,605 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 74,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 21,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.05. The stock had a trading volume of 34,862,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,052,234. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.67 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.58. The company has a market cap of $274.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.63.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on AT&T to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. HSBC lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.03.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.