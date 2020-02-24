Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $2.43 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 1.0% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth about $210,000. First Merchants Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $545,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth $637,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Alembic Global Advisors cut Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.47.

In other news, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total value of $4,161,846.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,846.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total value of $9,594,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,554 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LMT traded down $8.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $419.35. 1,116,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,943. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $292.53 and a 12-month high of $442.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $427.34 and a 200 day moving average of $394.34. The firm has a market cap of $120.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

