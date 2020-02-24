Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $2.53 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,231 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 1.0% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 9,140 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 18,835 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,499 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.00. 35,266,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,557,712. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.81 and a 200 day moving average of $47.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.40 and a 1-year high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Barclays raised shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.41.

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,044 shares of company stock valued at $3,583,848 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

