Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EQNR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 17,493 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Equinor ASA by 21.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,233,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,324,000 after acquiring an additional 57,801 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 131.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. 6.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EQNR traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,070,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,131,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.69. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.97. The stock has a market cap of $57.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.35%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EQNR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. TheStreet downgraded Equinor ASA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

