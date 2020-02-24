Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of UN stock traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.50. 1,694,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,465,397. The stock has a market cap of $100.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.01. Unilever NV has a 52-week low of $53.31 and a 52-week high of $63.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.452 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.34%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. HSBC downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Unilever to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.