Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) by 49.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,434 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 154,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 689,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,446,000 after purchasing an additional 42,610 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 74,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 10,345 shares during the period.

IBDN stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $25.46. The company had a trading volume of 180,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,535. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.56 and a 12-month high of $25.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.31.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.0519 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%.

