Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,783 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 103.9% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 8,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 4,204 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 157,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,400,000 after buying an additional 13,586 shares in the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,169,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $645,994,000 after acquiring an additional 14,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.86, for a total value of $1,827,900.00. Also, Director Maura A. Markus sold 13,194 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total transaction of $1,598,453.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,263. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,894 shares of company stock valued at $4,956,322. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded down $3.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $116.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,734. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $97.37 and a one year high of $136.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.23). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.83% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $969.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.35%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. DA Davidson upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.75.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

