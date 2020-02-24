Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,308 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 60.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.27.

Shares of CCI traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $166.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,002,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,955. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a one year low of $117.03 and a one year high of $168.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.87 billion, a PE ratio of 84.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is 87.59%.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.