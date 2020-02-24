Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,002 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,148,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,309 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 238.6% in the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 33,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 23,475 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 10.0% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 5.2% in the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 33,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 5.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 104,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ABBV. Bank of America downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.30.

Shares of ABBV traded down $1.82 on Monday, hitting $93.14. 10,699,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,655,006. The company has a market capitalization of $140.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.22. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.66 and a one year high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.37% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

