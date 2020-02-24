Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Purchases 6,378 Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,709 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,378 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 893.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,802,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319,352 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,786,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 163.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,052,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,241,000 after purchasing an additional 652,584 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,833,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,853,000 after purchasing an additional 628,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,255,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,005,000 after purchasing an additional 392,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.06. 4,267,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,898,570. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.97. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $41.29.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 22.20%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CFG. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a target price (up previously from ) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.05.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

