Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Purchases 935 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 250.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet cut Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.20.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 209 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.28, for a total value of $76,343.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,770.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 295 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.26, for a total value of $108,341.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,842 shares of company stock worth $4,695,964 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE NOC traded down $5.62 on Monday, hitting $359.39. 991,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,176. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $373.17 and a 200-day moving average of $361.34. The stock has a market cap of $61.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $263.29 and a 52 week high of $385.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

