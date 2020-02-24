Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3,498.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 29,733 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,163,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,711,586. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $61.26 and a one year high of $70.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.27 and its 200-day moving average is $66.93.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

