Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 59.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CLS Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 175.4% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Amgen from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.33.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $4.91 on Monday, reaching $217.88. 3,047,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,294,252. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.30 and a 1 year high of $244.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $230.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $131.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.13.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

