Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 22,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,109,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,054,000 after buying an additional 82,276 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Novartis by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Novartis by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. 11.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.34.

NYSE NVS traded down $6.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,167,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,213. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $74.97 and a fifty-two week high of $99.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.03. The firm has a market cap of $213.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $3.0425 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.86. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.11%.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

