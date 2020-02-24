Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Takes $1.35 Million Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Truist Financial by 20.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 158,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after acquiring an additional 11,479 shares in the last quarter. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Shares of TFC stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.77. The stock had a trading volume of 7,325,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,891,519. The company has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $44.51 and a 12-month high of $56.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 7,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $424,355.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

