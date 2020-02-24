Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,260 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,293 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.83% of Methode Electronics worth $12,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MEI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the third quarter worth $16,076,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 2,682.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 402,139 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,527,000 after acquiring an additional 387,685 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the third quarter worth $4,017,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the third quarter worth $2,588,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 27.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,204 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 26,153 shares during the period. 92.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MEI stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.47. 3,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,512. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.89. Methode Electronics Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.33 and a 1-year high of $41.70.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.89 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Methode Electronics Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 14.86%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MEI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Methode Electronics from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Methode Electronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Methode Electronics Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

