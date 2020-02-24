Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,759 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.58% of PriceSmart worth $12,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSMT. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 256.6% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PriceSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in PriceSmart by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PSMT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of PriceSmart from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PriceSmart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.70.

In other PriceSmart news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $719,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,241,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,363,942.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $3,399,800. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PSMT traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 901 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,422. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.93. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.06 and a 12 month high of $79.90.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $811.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

