Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 571,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,025 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of TechnipFMC worth $12,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTI. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 11,799.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,168,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,759,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124,716 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 238.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,005,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,225 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 1,833.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 767,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,521,000 after acquiring an additional 727,547 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth about $14,938,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth about $9,555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

In related news, CFO Maryann T. Mannen sold 14,500 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $302,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FTI stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.19. The company had a trading volume of 90,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,647,860. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.43. TechnipFMC PLC has a one year low of $15.74 and a one year high of $28.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.31.

Several research analysts recently commented on FTI shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.60 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Bernstein Bank lowered shares of TechnipFMC to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.12.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.