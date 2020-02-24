Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,811 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 32,709 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.59% of AlarmCom worth $12,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in AlarmCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,118,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in AlarmCom by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,981 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in AlarmCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AlarmCom by 186.9% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in AlarmCom by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 49,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. 96.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AlarmCom alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of AlarmCom from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,642. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 48.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.29. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a twelve month low of $41.06 and a twelve month high of $71.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.17 and a 200 day moving average of $45.85.

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $42,636.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $846,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,317,628.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AlarmCom Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

See Also: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for AlarmCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlarmCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.