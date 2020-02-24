Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 697,481 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,015 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.42% of Fulton Financial worth $12,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 13.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 465,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,536,000 after purchasing an additional 55,549 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the third quarter worth $223,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 15.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 20,223 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 5.1% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 27,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the third quarter worth $353,000. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Fulton Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $105,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FULT stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.00. 22,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,475. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.76. Fulton Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $14.85 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Fulton Financial had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $217.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fulton Financial Corp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

