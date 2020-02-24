Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,253 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.79% of Rent-A-Center worth $12,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 990.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 201.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCII traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.62. The company had a trading volume of 17,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.40. Rent-A-Center Inc has a 12-month low of $17.47 and a 12-month high of $31.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. This is a positive change from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is 109.43%.

RCII has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Stephens lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

