Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 26,686 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.42% of GATX worth $12,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of GATX by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in GATX by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,409,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $349,607,000 after buying an additional 118,186 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in GATX by 15.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after buying an additional 6,415 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in GATX by 1.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in GATX by 10.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period.

Get GATX alerts:

In other news, VP Amita Shetty sold 4,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total transaction of $390,171.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,769.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cowen began coverage on shares of GATX in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of GATX from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Shares of GATX stock traded down $4.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.85. GATX Co. has a 1-year low of $69.50 and a 1-year high of $86.01.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. GATX had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $356.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

GATX Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.