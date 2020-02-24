Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $11.88 Million Stake in Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,767 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.79% of Veritex worth $11,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Veritex by 768.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,476,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,812,000 after buying an additional 1,306,320 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Veritex by 527.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,007,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,438,000 after buying an additional 846,632 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at $9,661,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Veritex by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 192,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Veritex by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after buying an additional 12,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Veritex alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on VBTX. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Veritex from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Shares of VBTX traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.30. The stock had a trading volume of 9,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,547. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.98. Veritex Holdings Inc has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $29.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). Veritex had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This is an increase from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.69%.

In related news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 2,500 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $70,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,932,806.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 7,400 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $207,422.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 428,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,024,673.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.