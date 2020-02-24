Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $12.27 Million Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,999 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Silgan worth $12,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Silgan by 4,705.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,275,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,294 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Silgan by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 14,984 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Silgan by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Silgan by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 11,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Silgan by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 933,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,014,000 after purchasing an additional 26,383 shares in the last quarter. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Silgan alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on SLGN. ValuEngine raised Silgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

NASDAQ SLGN traded down $0.49 on Monday, reaching $31.90. The company had a trading volume of 7,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,752. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.34 and its 200-day moving average is $30.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.31 and a 52 week high of $32.80.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Silgan had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.