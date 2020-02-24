Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $12.58 Million Stake in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 494,620 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,932 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.43% of Telephone & Data Systems worth $12,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TDS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,172,017 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $370,029,000 after purchasing an additional 227,087 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 188.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after purchasing an additional 207,767 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,961,090 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,301,000 after buying an additional 199,501 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 1,077.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 209,829 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after buying an additional 192,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth $2,983,000. Institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDS traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.63. 25,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,418. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.03. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.44 and a 52-week high of $35.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.79.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Telephone & Data Systems had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 2.27%. Telephone & Data Systems’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is a boost from Telephone & Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Telephone & Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Telephone & Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.38.

About Telephone & Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

