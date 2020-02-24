Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $12.72 Million Stock Position in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 377,852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 212,772 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.42% of II-VI worth $12,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IIVI. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of II-VI by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,202 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 12,655 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in II-VI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in II-VI by 360.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in II-VI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in II-VI by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,047,611 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,273,000 after acquiring an additional 421,713 shares in the last quarter. 96.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IIVI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut II-VI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Raymond James cut II-VI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of II-VI from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of II-VI from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. II-VI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $975,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,332,656.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard H. Xia sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $353,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,300 shares of company stock worth $1,364,800. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

IIVI stock traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.25. 51,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,616,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.75. II-VI, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.93 and a 12 month high of $43.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.86 and a beta of 1.17.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. II-VI had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $666.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that II-VI, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

