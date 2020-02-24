Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $12.87 Million Stock Holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 2,753.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 123,994 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Columbia Sportswear worth $12,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COLM. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 5,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Sepio Capital LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 9,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COLM. Pivotal Research lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Columbia Sportswear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.27.

In related news, Director Sarah Bany sold 65,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $6,080,780.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,896,076.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 56.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ COLM traded down $3.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.51. 14,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,656. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.33. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $87.60 and a one year high of $109.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.63.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.08). Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $954.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.34%.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

