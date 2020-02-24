Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 2,470 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.87% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $12,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 257.8% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the third quarter valued at approximately $328,000.

USPH traded down $2.06 on Monday, reaching $131.73. 2,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,396. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 56.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.92 and a twelve month high of $148.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

In related news, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $116,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on USPH shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.20.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

