Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 299,171 Shares of Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 177.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 467,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 299,171 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.33% of Macerich worth $12,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Macerich by 591.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 4,159.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Macerich by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its position in Macerich by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 4,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Macerich during the 3rd quarter worth $242,000.

Shares of MAC traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.66. The stock had a trading volume of 58,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,996,003. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.57. Macerich Co has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.78.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.97 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Macerich Co will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.24%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Macerich from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.43.

In other Macerich news, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. purchased 8,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $199,314.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,120.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Edward C. Coppola bought 10,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $230,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 28,417 shares of company stock worth $662,615. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Macerich Profile

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

