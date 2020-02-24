Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) by 64.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,712 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.79% of Talos Energy worth $12,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TALO traded down $1.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.70. The company had a trading volume of 10,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,213. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.90. The stock has a market cap of $896.47 million, a P/E ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.96. Talos Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $31.34.

Several research firms have recently commented on TALO. ValuEngine upgraded Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

